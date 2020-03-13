Rajini’s move gets mixed response

Actor Rajinikanth’s “political ideals” evoked mixed response from political parties in the State on Thursday.

“I am still not confident that he will take the political plunge. He is a good actor and I like him. But he is not MGR. This is my personal view and this won’t stand in the way of Rajinikanth entering into politics,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the actor had indirectly indicated to his fans that he was not coming to politics. “From the 1990s, his fans have been urging him to enter politics. For the last few years he has been saying he will make an announcement. However, his fans would be disappointed today,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the actor can make it transparent and tell his fans directly that he was not interested in politics. and they should see him only as an actor. “Instead of waiting for changing the system, why can’t he make the plunge and correct it,” he said.

BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan said the people had always been ready for an revolution and change.

“In 1977 they wanted MGR. In 1993-94 they wanted Vaiko. They wanted Vijayakanth and G.K. Moopanar. Rajinikanth made a big mistake by supporting the DMK in 1996,” he said.

“My wish is that he should join the BJP. Since he has said he will start a political party, we have to wait and watch,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He pointed that people backed by the actor have also become CM, so it cannot be said there won’t be support if the actor is not the CM candidate.

Seeman, chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi welcomed the actor’s announcement and wished him well. “This is what we have been fighting for 10 years and we are confident of winning,” he said.

“Not to be CM candidate is actor’s view. There have been different styles, . When Periyar started Dravidar Kazhagam he did not want power. He fought for equality and social justice. Anna’s approach was different. He wanted power to achieve the goals,” Amma Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said.