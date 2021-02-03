Tamil NaduCHENNAI 03 February 2021 00:39 IST
Rajini fans cautioned
He asks them not to fall into the trap laid out by political parties
Actor Rajinikanth’s political aide Tamilaruvi Manian on Tuesday urged Rajini Makkal Mandram members not to fall into the trap laid by parties after the actor decided against entering electoral politics.
In a statement, Mr. Manian said he hated parties enticing RMM members and would never ask the members to join his Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam.
