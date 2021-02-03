Rajini fans cautioned

CHENNAI

He asks them not to fall into the trap laid out by political parties

Actor Rajinikanth’s political aide Tamilaruvi Manian on Tuesday urged Rajini Makkal Mandram members not to fall into the trap laid by parties after the actor decided against entering electoral politics.

In a statement, Mr. Manian said he hated parties enticing RMM members and would never ask the members to join his Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam.

