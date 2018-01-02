‘Rajini’s entry will not impact DMK-Cong. alliance’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Tuesday that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s move to start a political party would not impact the DMK-Congress alliance.

When asked for his comments on the actor’s decision to jump into the political fray, Mr. Narayanasamy told newsmen that in a democracy everyone had the right to enter politics. He was, however, quick to add that the Congress-DMK alliance would remain intact even in the eventuality of such a development in Tamil Nadu politics, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that at the moment, there appeared to be no clarity on what Mr. Rajinikanth had stated about spiritual politics.

“Politics and spirituality are mutually exclusive and have no relation. What Mr. Rajinikanth intended to do will be clear only in the course of time,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy thanked Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi, for her active role in the maintenance of law and order during the New Year celebrations.

“Although differences of opinion were there with Ms. Bedi, I would only appreciate her work towards maintenance of law and order. It is Tamil culture to appreciate and place on record the good work done for the general welfare of the Union Territory,” he said. Law and order is a major concern for the Puducherry Government owing to its stature as a major tourist hub, he added.

When asked whether any attempt would be made to iron out the differences with her, Mr. Narayanasamy said that Ms. Bedi had failed to discharge her duties within the powers granted to her under the Constitution and the Union Territories Act.

‘Revenue through GST up’

The Chief Minister pointed out that the revenue of Puducherry government through Goods and Services Tax (GST) initially projected a loss of ₹40 crore to ₹45 crore. But, it had started showing improvement with businessmen and traders adopting the GST portal and understanding the nuances of the system, he said.

GST had in general caused a loss of ₹3,140 crore in Karnataka, and Puducherry had also suffered a slump in revenue. Now, the traders had been asked to send details of GST simultaneously to the Puducherry government whenever communications were sent to the Central portal, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy has called upon the Centre to register the views of those likely to bear the impact of the Bill against triple talaq, now passed in Lok Sabha, so that there would be no hardship to any section.

The Bill has been referred to the Rajya Sabha. It must be sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament as had been insisted by the Congress. But the Union government has not acceded to it. The Bill should be placed before the Standing Committee and the Centre should hold talks with all stakeholders, he said.