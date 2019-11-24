Rajini’s comment on working together with Kamal in politics blown out of proportion by media: DMDK

The media has blown out of proportion a “casual” remark made by actor Rajinikanth on his political wish to work together with Makkal Neethi Maiyam party leader and actor Kamal Haasan, said Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Ms. Premalatha deplored Mr. Rajinikanth’s wish saying anyone could make any statement in the public. The media had blown out of proportion a casual “dialogue” rendered by someone at the airport.

“Days were good when news bulletins were only for half an hour (in television channels). Now, people are not able to put up with the round-the-clock news channels. The news channels had repeatedly shown Mr. Rajinikanth’s brief interaction with media for the whole day. People are watching it and do not approve of his remarks,” Ms. Premalatha said.

People of the State knew who could be the most able leader/Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. They will give their final verdict in the 2021 election to the State Assembly.

When asked whether the indirect elections to the top posts in urban local bodies were only to avoid coalition parties seeking the posts of Mayor and Chairpersons, Ms. Premalatha said, “All that we want is a free and fair poll. Indirect election for the posts of Mayor and Chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats was not new but was followed during Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime”.

Recalling that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had said that the seat distribution among the coalition partners would be as per coalition dharma, she said that the DMDK would stake its claim after the election schedule was announced .