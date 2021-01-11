Rajinikanth’s fans want him to reverse his decision

CHENNAI

11 January 2021 01:27 IST

Protesters appeal to actor to consider importance of poll

Despite Rajini Makkal Mandram urging fans not to organise protests, fans of actor Rajinikanth held an agitation, in Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, appealing him to reverse his decision to not enter politics.

Having managed to mobilise fans from across Tamil Nadu, protesters appealed to the actor to consider the importance of the upcoming Assembly election, and the need for him to enter politics to “save Tamil Nadu”. They repeated the actor’s slogan “Now or never”.

Several fans said they had come together in the hope of changing Mr. Rajinikanth’s stance, without any expectation.

“We have come from across the State. Thousands have gathered here, despite the fact that RMM warned its office-bearers not to support the initiatives,” said a fan, who had come from Coimbatore.

Some even said they would not vote in the upcoming election if Mr. Rajinikanth did not start a party.

A well known politician, who had supported the actor since he announced in December 2017 that he would enter politics, said the crowd could force a rethink in the actor.

“The crowd has assembled without any mobilisation. They have made a last ditch effort. Mr. Rajinikanth should realise the pull he has among the people. I think he will rethink his decision,” he said.

However, RMM members said they did not expect the actor to change his decision.