‘Rajinikanth’s entry will not split BJP’s votes’

CHENNAI

13 December 2020 21:27 IST

The party’s State president says ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ was a tremendous success

A week after concluding the month-long ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, State BJP president L. Murugan insists that the religious-political roadshow was a success. In an interview, he disagrees that actor Rajinikanth’s proposed political entry will affect the national party. Excerpts:

Is the AIADMK-BJP front intact? DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant has said that a decision on alliance would be taken in January, and there are speculations about the PMK’s moves…

When Amit Shah ji visited Chennai, representatives of all alliance parties, including the PMK and the DMDK, attended. The AIADMK leadership made it clear that the alliance would continue. I made it clear that day itself that the BJP’s national leadership would decide on the alliance. Shah ji also came in his capacity as Home Minister. So he could not make any announcements. The alliance continues as of now.

Will Rajinikanth’s proposed political entry impact the BJP negatively?

BJP is not based on individuals. Anyone can go on to become a top leader in our party. It is a party built on sacrifices and is cadre based. There will be no loss for us no matter who starts a party. Our votes will also not be split.

What is your response to the charge that Rajinikanth is the BJP’s proxy?

I do not see it that way. He has not yet launched a party. He then has to fight elections. Let him start, then I will share my views.

But the BJP’s Ra. Arjunamurthy has joined Rajinikanth…

He is not our party leader. He came and joined us six months back, saying he is joining with a DMK background. We don’t know why he joined us and why he has left now.

Will your claim of the BJP being capable of winning 60 Assembly seats hold good if Rajinikanth fights the election?

I have said that there is a possibility of victory in 60-plus seats. That does not mean that we will win in only 60. In 2016, when we fought alone, we came second and third in 35 seats. Our votes made a difference to the results in 90 seats. The number of seats we will fight will be decided by our Central leadership.

What has the impact of your ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ been? And there is a perception that the BJP is bringing the politics of religion into Tamil Nadu...

Vetrivel Yatra was a tremendous success, on a scale that we did not expect. All sections welcomed it, including Lord Murugan’s devotees, spiritual leaders and common citizens. Our party drawing huge crowds in Coimbatore is normal, but even in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Ranipet, we had stupendous acceptance from the people.

When someone insults a particular God, there might be one section that says, “So what?” But you cannot force that view upon someone who has a belief in that God and, then ask: “Why are you protesting?” On the Kanda Sashti Kavasam issue, people were waiting to see if someone will condemn it. When the BJP took it up, people welcomed us. If the criticism is that we are politicising the issue, how would we have got such public support?

Will this be your sole election issue?

The ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ was also meant to honour COVID-19 warriors; thank my field-level brothers who helped the people; and to propagate the Central schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu. For instance, 41 lakh farmers have received an assisstance of ₹6,000 and 65 lakh have got LPG cylinders. Development issues are on our agenda.

Since you took over as State BJP president, there seems to be increased focus on fieldwork and visibility. What were your plans and how successful have they been?

Our vision was to reach people, especially in the rural areas, and groups like the scheduled tribes. COVID-19 turned out to be an opportunity for us to undertake such activities. People were scared of the virus, but our party members braved it and worked on the field. We distributed more than one crore food packets and Modi kits, and even today, we are giving away face masks. We also gave a call to the people to participate in the ‘Vel Puja’ during the Kanda Sashti Kavasam controversy. Over 65 lakh people took part in the puja, across the State, from their homes. We are focusing our attention on strengthening the party, at the booth level, forming booth committees. We have reached out to the village level as well.