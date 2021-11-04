Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to hit 1,200 screens worldwide

It is the superstar’s first film after he decided not to take the political plunge

After the COVID-19 lockdowns, superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe will release on Deepavali day in about 1,200 screens globally, besides those in India. This is the first Tamil film after March 2020 to have such a massive release worldwide.

However, certain things are different with Annaatthe, as against a usual Rajini film. For starters, he has closed the chapter on his political career.

The question in every exhibitor’s mind has been whether his huge fanbase will throng the theatres as usual, despite its disappointment with his decision not to enter politics. In a long while, this is the first film of Rajinikanth to come out, unaccompanied by rumours of a possible announcement about his political entry.

Second, the evolving situation in most countries because of the restrictions at public places like theatres has meant that producers of big budget films like Annaatthe — which has reportedly been made at a cost of ₹180 crore, according to film industry sources — have found themselves in catch-22. Sun Pictures has reportedly roped in Qube Cinema, one of the well-known names in digital distribution, to assist it in finding theatres abroad.

Many say this had to be done because the distributors did not want to spend huge amounts upfront on buying the overseas theatrical rights.

Senthil Kumar, co-founder, Qube Cinema, said his company was, indeed, aiding in the distribution of the film. “We haven’t bought the film..., but we are involved in finding theatres and other logistics,” he said. “The film will release in close to 1,200 screens.”

According to the official word from Sun Pictures, the film will release in at least 1,100 screens, including 572 in the U.S and 135 across Europe. The film is also releasing in more than 100 screens in Malaysia, around 83 screens in the UAE and 17 in New Zealand.

The film’s performance at the box office will decide whether Rajinikanth can continue his solo act as the number one of Tamil cinema, drawing an astronomical salary of close to ₹100 crore, or follow Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and reprise roles that suit his age.

A leading producer said, “We will know tomorrow if he can continue to act as a young man opposite Nayanthara. There is a huge pressure on his shoulders, thanks to his ₹100-crore salary, and if this film fails, he may have to change his approach. On the contrary, if the film is a huge hit, he will once again have proved that he is the undisputed king of the box office. So far, all shows on the first day are fully booked, but the second day tickets are available.”