Rajinikanth’s advisor, Tamilaruvi Manian, quits politics

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 12:30 IST

Mr. Manian’s announcement came a day after actor Rajinikanth announced his decision not to launch a party

Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder, Tamilaruvi Manian, who took efforts to persuade actor Rajinikanth to consider a foray into politics, announced his decision to quit politics on Wednesday. He was one of the actor's key political advisers over the last over three years.

“I will not participate in politics till death embraces me. When poet Kannadasan left the DMK, he said he would come back. But I am leaving and will not return,” said Mr Manian, who was appointed as the overseer of the party planned by Mr. Rajinikanth.

While announcing his last-minute decision not to enter politics on Tuesday, Mr. Rajinikanth had gratefully acknowledged Mr. Manian for “supporting me for the last three years despite criticism and advised me to take care of my health.”

But this is not the first time Mr Manian has talked about quitting politics. After the poor performance of his organisation in the 2016 Assembly polls, he announced his retirement from politics.

Mr. Manian said he started his political career as a follower of Kamaraj and led an impeccable public life. “Lofty ideas in public life degenerated, and politics became like a gutter during the rule of the two Dravidian parties,” he alleged.

Mr. Manian, who once campaigned in favour of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, said his only mistake was his tireless attempt to create a form of alternative politics in the State, that would safeguard the interests of the people.

“My wife and children are severely affected by the cheap criticism of people. I have nothing to achieve in a world that cannot tell the difference between a stone and a precious gem,” he said.