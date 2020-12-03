Rajinikanth to launch political party in January

CHENNAI:

On Thursday, actor Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the date will be announced on December 31.

In a tweet in Tamil, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “In the upcoming elections, we will achieve a big victory with the support of the people. A Spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu that will bring transparency, honesty...a politics with no corruption and one that is free of caste and religious bias."

He further said that “miracles would happen.”

Fans waiting outside Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Monday as Rajinikanth met with his district secretaries | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The actor, on Monday, held a meeting with district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an outfit that he started in early 2018 as a precursor to his political party. He had said he would make his decision (on a political plunge) known to people as soon as possible.

In December 2017, the actor had declared that his political entry was a certainty. However, last month, Mr. Rajinikanth raised doubts over his much-awaited political plunge after confirming that doctors have advised him against meeting people and campaigning during the elections as it would increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.