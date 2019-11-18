Rajinikanth takes a dig at Chief Minister Edappadi

In what was meant to be a concert by maestro Ilaiyaraaja to celebrate 60 years of Kamal Haasan in movies, actor Rajinikanth’s speech about how ‘wonders’ could happen has opened up the possibility of actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining hands to take on the two Dravidian parties in the State in the 2021 State Assembly elections.

After actor Vijay's father, S. A. Chandrasekaran set the ball rolling in his speech by saying that he wishes to see Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in an alliance for the 2021 elections, actor Rajinikanth appeared to take a dig at the current Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“Two years ago, Edappadi Palaniswami wouldn't have dreamt that he could become the CM. It happened. And then, they said he would last in the CM’s chair for only a few days, but he has been the CM for two years. So, wonders will happen. It happened yesterday, it is happening today and it will happen tomorrow,” said actor Rajinikanth at the event on Sunday.

Just as Rajinikanth was finishing his speech, Kamal motioned for him to stay there and ran up on stage to join his friend.

“Only love has seen us last 43 years together in this industry -- don’t you think we will last longer? Just like our cinema careers took off in different directions after we acted together, we may move separately in the next facet of our lives. But no matter where our paths take us -- and we don’t know what the future holds for either of us -- our friendship will never fade,” he said.

Kamal added, “Rajinikanth has seen it all over his time in this industry; that’s why he is still supporting me and standing by me. Only love wins in the end."