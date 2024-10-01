Rajinikanth stable after endovascular repair, to return home in two days : Chennai hospital

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday (September 30, 2024) underwent an endovascular repair for a swelling in the aorta. His condition is stable and he should be discharged in two days, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. The hospital’s senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned and Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well.

