Rajinikanth releases teaser for Chess Olympiad

Tamil film ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth has launched a teaser video for the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad, scheduled to commence on July 28. Oscar award winner A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the teaser, which also features the rich cultural heritage of Mamallapuram, the venue of the international sports event.

The teaser, directed by Vignesh Sivan, has scenes shot at the landmark Napier Bridge in Chennai and also near the ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, where dancers are seen performing the traditional dance forms of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is also featured welcoming chess players and delegates with folded hands.

Releasing the teaser, Mr. Rajinikanth said: “It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad is being hosted for the first time in India, that too in Tamil Nadu.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event. Over 2,000 chess players are expected to participate in the Chess Olympiad scheduled between July 28 and August 10.

“I wish Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, a speedy recovery,” the actor added.