Rajinikanth reignites expectations about his political entry

CHENNAI

12 July 2021 11:07 IST

“There are questions about whether I am going to enter politics in future...I will discuss all this with RMM office-bearers and then make an announcement,” the actor said on Monday

Six months after declaring that he would not be entering politics citing the COVID-19 pandemic and his fragile health, actor Rajinikanth on Monday said he would be consulting with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) office-bearers about whether or not to take the political plunge in the future.

Rajinikanth’s next film, Annathe, is set for a release on Deepavali day later this year.

With this, the actor has reignited the longest running ‘soap opera’ in Tamil Nadu about his possible entry into politics.

Addressing reporters outside his house in Chennai on Monday, Rajinikanth said that he has not met Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers after he announced in December last, that he would not enter politics, just a few weeks after he said that he would form a political party and contest in the 2021 Assembly election.

“I couldn’t meet the RMM office bearers after I said that I couldn’t enter politics. Annathe shooting got delayed; we then had elections and then the Corona (second wave). I had gone for my health check up in the United States and returned. Should we continue the RMM and what are going to be its functions...are some of the questions that are there in the minds of the RMM members and fans. And also, there are questions about whether I am going to enter politics in future...I will discuss all this with RMM office-bearers and then make an announcement,” he said.

In December 2017 too, the actor had announced that he would float a political party.