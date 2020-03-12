Rajinikanth puts off political entry, says he wants to bring about revolution in TN politics

Actor Rajinikanth has once again put off announcing his entry into politics. In a press meet in Chennai on Thursday, after meeting the office bearers of his Rajini Makkal Mandram outfit, Mr. Rajinikanth said he wants to play “a small part” in bringing revolution in Tamil Nadu politics and never wanted to become the Chief Minister.

Mr. Rajinikanth said, following the demise of legendary politicians Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, there was a political vacuum in the State and he felt there weren’t tall leaders to fill the shoes of these former Chief Ministers.

“I began discussing with many people, the possibility of an alternative politics,” Mr. Rajinikanth said, elaborating his three-point vision.

He said he wanted to do away with “unnecessary party posts”, which he felt weren’t necessary after elections and “these posts led to corruption in the system.” Mr. Rajinikanth said youngsters and those under the age of 50 must be fielded as party candidates. The political party and the government “should not be headed by the same person”.

The party chief will act like a opposition head, critically looking at the functioning of the government, he said.

However, Mr. Rajinikanth said his ideas had very few takers. “I was shocked by the reactions,” he said.

Reiterating that he didn’t want to become the Chief Minister and “he is too old now,” Mr. Rajinikanth said this had been his stance since 2017.

“I want to create leaders like Anna [former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai] did,” Mr. Rajinikanth said urging his fans to spread his message.