Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth must think and speak, says Stalin

The DMK president was commenting on the actor’s statement that he would not apologise for certain controversial remarks he had made about Periyar

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said actor Rajinikanth must think and speak about social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy.

At a media interaction, a journalist asked Mr Stalin about the actor stating that he would not apologise for certain comments he made about an anti-superstition rally in Salem in 1971 in which Periyar participated at the golden jubilee meet of Tamil magazine Thuglak. Responding, the DMK leader said, “Rajinikanth is not a politician. He is an actor. I have an advice for him - when you talk about Periyar, who fought for almost 95 years for the Tamil people, he should think and speak.”

