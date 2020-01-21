Rajinikanth must think and speak, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said actor Rajinikanth must think and speak about social reformer and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy.
At a media interaction, a journalist asked Mr Stalin about the actor stating that he would not apologise for certain comments he made about an anti-superstition rally in Salem in 1971 in which Periyar participated at the golden jubilee meet of Tamil magazine Thuglak. Responding, the DMK leader said, “Rajinikanth is not a politician. He is an actor. I have an advice for him - when you talk about Periyar, who fought for almost 95 years for the Tamil people, he should think and speak.”
