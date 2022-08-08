Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth meets Governor of Tamil Nadu

Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 08, 2022 21:49 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:49 IST

Actor Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday.

While Mr. Rajinikanth was quick to dismiss speculation that he was once again considering entering politics, he admitted that he discussed politics.

“It was a courtesy call. I met him for 25-30 minutes. Despite living in North India for most of his life, he has loved Tamil Nadu and its people. He said he likes the honesty and hard work of people here along with the spirituality that exists in the land,” Mr. Rajinikanth said.

He added that Mr. Ravi told him that he was ready to ‘do anything for the good of Tamil Nadu’. Asked to comment on the Central government’s decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax for essential products, Mr. Rajinikanth said he had ‘no comments to make’.

“We did speak about politics, but I cannot disclose what we spoke,” he said, and once again reiterated that he had no plans to enter politics.

In December 2020, Mr. Rajinikanth had cited COVID-19 pandemic as the reason why he was not able to start a political party as promised in 2017 and contest the Assembly election in 2021.

