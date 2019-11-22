Rajinikanth, Kamal coming together for personal gains, says Thirumavalavan

Actor Rajnikanth and actor-politician Kamal Haasan working together would benefit only them personally and not the people, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said that the two actors had stated that “we would come together to save the nation and the people. This is nothing but a statement for their own personal gains. They are free to do so.”

On the developments in Sri Lanka post their election, he said that the return of Rajapaksa family to power is a cause for concern to Tamils around the globe. “We cannot forget or forgive the massacre of Tamils by Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2009, when he was then the President,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Soon after Gotabaya took over as the President now, Sri Lankan Navy personnel had allegedly chased away about 3,000 fishermen near Rameswaram. If the Rajapaksa family had been punished for the massacre, they wouldn’t have contested in the polls and captured power. The failure to act tough by international bodies was unfortunate, he said.

Under such circumstances, the Indian government has extended an invitation to Mr. Gotabaya to visit New Delhi. “The VCK will stage demonstration in Chennai on Saturday under my leadership against the visit,” he added.

On the agitation by many Hindu outfits against his remarks, Mr. Thirumavalavan clearly stated that the VCK was opposed to the Sanathana dharma. Democratic values were more important in a secular nation. From time immemorial, stalwarts including Periyar had opposed it. The VCK was not against all those who followed the Hindu culture. It was just a ploy by the BJP and RSS to create a flutter in the DMK-led alliance, especially, when the civic elections were likely to be held, he said.

Stating that the Centre’s decision to withdraw SPG cover for Sonia Gandhi and family was not in good taste, he hoped the Narendra Modi government would correct its mistake and immediately restore the security cover.