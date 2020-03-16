‘Rajinikanth is not backtracking on his stated political objective’

Chennai

He wants to draw a line between party and govt.: Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam chief

Superstar Rajinikanth has left many wondering if he will indeed take the political plunge by stating that he wants to see a resurgence among the people first. However, Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvi Manian, considered to be a key political advisor of the actor, insists that Mr. Rajinikanth is not rowing back on his stated objective. Excerpts:

What do we make of Mr. Rajinikanth’s announcement that he will project someone else as the Chief Ministerial candidate of his proposed party?

It reflects his individuality. When leaders who don’t have even 1% vote base claim they will become the CM, it is a matter of pride that Mr. Rajinikanth, who enjoys the goodwill of the people and the support of lakhs of fans, has said he is not interested in the CM’s chair.

Kamaraj is still seen as a model politician because he quit Chief Ministership to carry out party work. Gandhi’s greatness lies in not having become the Prime Minister. Jayaprakash Narayan proclaimed total revolution but did not head the Janata government.

These leaders rejected positions which came their way. Mr. Rajinikanth has not even started a party...

Mr. Rajinikanth will also be getting the opportunity to become the Chief Minister. If he enters the political arena, a lot of people are willing to join hands with him. They know that he is the winning horse. The ruling AIADMK is a house of cards that will collapse after its tenure. The DMK’s vote bank is between 20 and 25%. It is supporting the minorities only to consolidate the 13% vote bank they represent.

But he seems to be in doubt about his political objective…

He is not backtracking. He is going to launch a party and tour the State to meet the people. He wants to draw a line between the party and the government. It is a healthy trend. He has clarified that the government will implement what the party conceives, and that the CM is just a CEO. He will be monitoring the government.

Isn’t this akin to enjoying power without responsibility?

I raised the issue with him. He could be accused of functioning as an extra-constitutional authority like Sanjay Gandhi. But he made it clear that he would not interfere with the government’s functioning.

But shouldn’t he be holding the reins of the government?

I agree. When I met him three years ago, he said it was not in his blood to be CM. He wants to make an honest, talented and efficient leader the Chief Minister.

He is consistent in his stand. He told me that he did not want to have his portraits adorning Fort St. George. He is particular about making way for new talent and changing the polluted political atmosphere.

What’s the guarantee that his chosen CM candidate won’t be corrupt?

It will not happen if we have a charismatic leader. CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami could resist Sasikala. O. Panneerselvam held the CM’s office two times under the watchful eyes of Jayalalithaa. A CM or a Minister cannot go against a charismatic party leader.

There is no sign of him launching the party…

He will soon launch it. He is not in a hurry and is not interested in offering false promises. He wants to pursue value-based politics. He argues that if he senses that the people will stand by him, he will take the plunge.

But he expects people to show resurgence…

This question does indeed arise. A leader should play his role. The masses will not mobilise of their own accord for political change. He says the Dravidian parties have exploited the State for the last 50 years and the people should revolt against them. He wonders why they have not expressed their anger. His argument is that the first voice of revolt should come from those affected, and then he could come in and deliver.

