Rajinikanth is just an actor, not a political leader: Tamil Nadu CM

Seeking to make light of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s contention that there was a leadership vacuum in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Mr. Rajinikanth was only an actor and not a political leader.

“None of the leaders of political parties have raised the issue of a leadership vacuum, and it has come only from an actor,” the Chief Minister said.

“I have addressed these kinds of remarks on many occasions. But unfortunately, for the sake of sheer sensationalism, the media often resort to such campaigns by posing questions to people like Mr. Rajinikanth,” he added.

Addressing the media on arriving at Coimbatore Airport from Chennai en-route to Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said that in the event of AMMK functionary Pugazhendhi submitting a letter seeking to re-join the AIADMK, the party high command will examine it.

Civic polls

To a query on the local body elections, Mr. Palaniswami said the State Election Commission, an autonomous institution, will announce the schedule at an appropriate time. He said the AIADMK-led alliance that was formed during the Lok Sabha polls will continue for the local body elections. When asked about Chennai’s air quality, he said the Revenue Minister had already clarified on the issue. The State government and the Centre will strive to make Mamallapuram Tamil Nadu’s top tourism spot, he added.