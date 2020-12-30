Rajinikanth in mental distress after abandoning political plunge, Arjunamurthy says

Actor Rajinikanth is in mental distress having to abandon his political plans due to his health situation and the fact that he is unable to do anything for the Tamil people through politics, Ra. Arjunamurthy, chief coordinator of what was to be the superstar’s political party claimed on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Mr. Arjunamurthy said his wish was to work with Mr. Rajinikanth and be with him and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the actor were like his two eyes.
“Rajinikanth had grand plans for the people of Tamil Nadu and work had begun in that aspect. He is in distress that he is unable to execute his plans due to his current health situation,” he said.
“His intention that Tamil people should live well has never diminished. We should all give our help and support to him. My stand is that I want to be with him. He has already said he will do public work. What is wrong in supporting him in that? I want to travel with him. That is my wish,” Mr. Arjunamurthy said.
On the BJP saying that Mr. Arjunamurthy was welcome back into the party fold, he said he had good links with the BJP and that he had respect in that party. “I wanted some good to be done for the people and Rajinikanth was travelling in that direction. I want to be with him,” he added.
