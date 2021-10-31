Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth attends the 67th National Film Awards presentation ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 28, was discharged on October 31 night.

A medical bulletin from the hospital on October 29 said he had undergone a carotid artery revascularisation, and was recovering well. The actor was hospitalised after an episode of giddiness.

While there was no official statement from the hospital on October 31, a source confirmed that the superstar was discharged. Mr. Rajinikanth was seen on television being welcomed home by family members, who performed an aarthi.

CM visits actor

Chief Minister M.K Stalin visited the actor at the hospital on October 31.

He also met CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan who is being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.


Comments
