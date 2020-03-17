Rajinikanth confident of ‘a tsunami’

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday claimed there will be a ‘tsunami’ [of support] in his favour closer to next Assembly elections.
He said emergence of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa was due to a ‘wave' among the people.
Speaking at a function, Rajinikanth who proposed to launch his party when he sees resurgence among the people, said that MGR’s emergence as a leader was due to sympathy he gained after being expelled from the DMK and Jayalalithaa gained from Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.
“I too threw a drop into the ocean (people) and it is slowly gaining momentum,” he said referring to this three-point formula whereby he expressed his plan to separate party and government and wanted to appoint a Chief Minister answerable to council of experts. “As elections come closer, there will be a wave...a tsunami. It is in the hands of the people.”
