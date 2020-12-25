Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital for fluctuations in blood pressure

File photo of Rajinikanth.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital on the morning of December 25, on account of “severe fluctuations” in blood pressure.

Rajinikanth was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last ten days. A couple of people working on the sets tested positive for COVID-19, a statement issued by the hospital said. The actor tested negative for COVID-19 on December 22. He was in isolation since and being closely monitored, the hospital said.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,” Apollo Hospitals’ statement said.

The actor will be “investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged,” the statement said.

