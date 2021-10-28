Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital

Rajinikanth speaks at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.
Staff Reporter CHENNAI 28 October 2021 21:14 IST
Updated: 28 October 2021 21:21 IST

Sources close to the actor said that he was at the hospital for a routine check up; the hospital is yet to release an official statement.

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 28.

Sources close to the actor said that he was at the hospital for a routine check up and that they were unclear as to whether the actor would be staying overnight.

The hospital is yet to release an official statement.

Further details are awaited.

