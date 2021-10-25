Rajini: sad that Balachander is not with us

CHENNAI

25 October 2021 01:06 IST

Actor will be receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Rajinikanth, who will be receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in New Delhi on Monday, said he misses his mentor, late film-maker K. Balachander.

Speaking to reporters outside his house on Sunday, he said: “I am extremely happy to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest honour in Indian cinema. At this time, I feel sad that KB sir [Balachander] is not here with us,” he said.

Mr. Rajinikanth said he would speak more after receiving the award, and said the honour bestowed on him was something he did not expect. The actor left for New Delhi on Sunday. His next, Annaatthe, produced by Sun Pictures, is set for a Deepavali release.

Advertising

Advertising