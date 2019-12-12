Rajini outfit plans events to mark actor’s birthday

Members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, an organisation set up by actor Rajinikanth, have planned a number of social events across the State on December 12 — his birthday — in a bid to revitalise the outfit.

These proposed celebrations have momentarily breathed life into an organisation that has grown rather silent since its inception, with members engaged predominantly in social activities like providing relief during water crises and other charitable work.

While the suspense over Mr. Rajinikanth’s political entry remains, he has reportedly advised RMM members not to “spend too much money” on these events.

Despite his insistence, several events have been planned across Chennai and Tamil Nadu, including one at the Kamarajar Arangam, which will see the participation of filmmakers like P. Vasu and Suresh Krissna and actors like Meena.

Last year, there was buzz around Rajini Makkal Mandram after the actor said his innumerable fan clubs needed to be restructured and streamlined, and urged his fans to reach out to the public.

However, after several months of frenzied activity, RMM suddenly became inactive, with the actor choosing to sign up to films successively, while insisting all along that he will “definitely launch a party” before the State Assembly election.

Continuing to stay away from politics, Mr. Rajinikanth did not support any political party in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election and has once again ruled out supporting a party in the upcoming local body elections.

Despite no official word on the launch of his party, RMM members are using Mr. Rajinikanth’s birthday as an opportunity to get the organisation buzzing again.

Party announcement

Actor Rajinikanth will officially announce his political party in April next year, his elder brother Satyanarayana Rao said on Wednesday.