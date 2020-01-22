‘Rajini must watch what he says about Periyar’

With actor Rajinikanth standing firm on his comment on Periyar, it has attracted criticism and support from different quarters. DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that the actor must watch what he speaks about Tamil leaders. “Rajinikanth is not a politician. He is just an actor. Thanthai Periyar fought for the Tamil people for 95 years. Rajinikanth should be mindful of what he says about him,” said M.K. Stalin.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that comments against leaders who are not alive should not be allowed in the society. “I condemn his statement. Rajinikanth shouldn’t rake up old issues and create controversies,” he said. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said that Rajinikanth has said something that was ‘false’. “In his eagerness to praise Thuglak editor Cho, Rajinikanth has spoken about something that Cho didn’t write about in Thuglak and Thuglak didn’t publish. Who is making him speak like this?” asked K. Veeramani.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Chief Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged Rajinikanth to fully know the facts before speaking about Periyar. “What Rajinikanth spoke about Periyar was false. This is why we asked him to apologise. We are not forcing him to do it. We hoped that he would apologise. We hope that once he realises that he was wrong, he would come forward to apologise,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan. He said that Rajinikanth has fallen into the trap of Sangh Parivar forces.

Thuglak’s editor and a close associate of Rajinikanth, S. Gurumurthy, on Tuesday posted on social media that the actor’s comments are a reflection of his ‘Spiritual Politics’. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that he was on the side of Rajinikanth on this issue.