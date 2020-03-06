Rajini meets RMM district secretaries

Amidst reports that he will float a political party later this year to contest the 2021 Assembly election, actor Rajinikanth met the district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to discuss the current political situation and the path forward.

The RMM was set up in 2018 to prepare the ground for his political plunge. On Thursday, he held an hour-long closed-door meeting with 30 district secretaries at the Raghavedra Kalyana Mandapam.

While the district secretaries were strictly told not to speak to the media about what was discussed at the meeting, sources said the discussions revolved around the launch of the party, possible alliances and, importantly, how the actor was being perceived on the ground.

‘Discussed issues’

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “I met them after a year and they had a lot of questions for me. I answered them and we also discussed a number of issues.”

While the district secretaries were ‘content’ with what transpired at the meeting, the actor said he was ‘disappointed’ about one aspect. When asked if it was a personal or a political disappointment, he said, “I will tell you about that at the right time. It was a personal disappointment.”

He said he had asked Muslim organisations to reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah directly to resolve the issues surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Speaking to The Hindu, a district secretary expressed surprise that Mr. Rajinikanth had said he was disappointed about something. "We had a lively discussion. I am puzzled as to why Thalaivar said that,” he said. An insider said Mr. Rajinikanth might have been ‘disappointed’ by the actions of some office-bearers who were engaging in “internal politics” rather than reaching out to the people.

A source close to Mr. Rajinikanth said the actor had categorically told the current RMM district secretaries that most of them will not hold the same positions when he launches the party. Sources said only some of the district secretaries were allowed to speak and ask questions. The actor also told the gathering to “leave the decision about alliance to him” and not worry about it.

Outside his house, when he was asked if he would be willing to tie up with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam for the 2021 Assembly election, he said, “Only time can answer this question.”