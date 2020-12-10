Rajini meets political aides to discuss setting up of party

Cadre told not to identify anyone as party’s face until launch

Actor Rajinikanth held consultative meetings with political aides Tamilaruvi Manian and R. Arjunamoorthy at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Wednesday, said sources.

The actor recently said that he would announce the date of the launch of his party on December 31 and contest the Assembly election. While the three reportedly discussed the nitty gritty of the party’s launch, its constitution, structure and ideology, district secretaries have been told to only use photographs of Mr. Rajinikanth or his appointed office-bearers.

A district secretary said they had been informed not to identify anyone as the face of the party, through posters or banners, until the party’s launch.

“We have been asked to wait until the official party launch so that the right people can be identified as the face of the party,” he said.

RMM office-bearers are also planning to celebrate the actor’s birthday, on December 12, in a grand manner.