Rajini Makkal Mandram members told not to contest polls

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), floated by actor Rajinikanth as a precursor to the launch of his political party, has issued a diktat to its members in Tiruchi not to contest the local body elections or campaign for candidates of political parties.

M. Kaleel, district secretary of RMM, said Mr. Rajinikanth had made it clear that he will not support anyone in the local body polls. It was announced that no one should use his name or picture, or the name, logo or flag of the RMM while canvassing for votes.

Hence, members of the RMM and Mr. Rajinikanth’s fan clubs have been barred from contesting in rural and urban local bodies. They can’t run as independents either.