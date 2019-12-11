Tamil Nadu

Rajini Makkal Mandram members told not to contest polls

more-in

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), floated by actor Rajinikanth as a precursor to the launch of his political party, has issued a diktat to its members in Tiruchi not to contest the local body elections or campaign for candidates of political parties.

M. Kaleel, district secretary of RMM, said Mr. Rajinikanth had made it clear that he will not support anyone in the local body polls. It was announced that no one should use his name or picture, or the name, logo or flag of the RMM while canvassing for votes.

Hence, members of the RMM and Mr. Rajinikanth’s fan clubs have been barred from contesting in rural and urban local bodies. They can’t run as independents either.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
local elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 3:55:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rajini-makkal-mandram-members-told-not-to-contest-polls/article30272931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY