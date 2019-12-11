Rajini Makkal Mandram members told not to contest polls

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), floated by actor Rajinikanth as a precursor to the launch of his political party, has issued a diktat to its members in Tiruchi not to contest the local body elections or campaign for candidates of political parties.
M. Kaleel, district secretary of RMM, said Mr. Rajinikanth had made it clear that he will not support anyone in the local body polls. It was announced that no one should use his name or picture, or the name, logo or flag of the RMM while canvassing for votes.
Hence, members of the RMM and Mr. Rajinikanth’s fan clubs have been barred from contesting in rural and urban local bodies. They can’t run as independents either.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.