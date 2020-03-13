Rajini Makkal Mandram disappointed

CHENNAI

13 March 2020 01:37 IST

Fans say ‘public perception seems to be good’

Tamil film actor Rajinikanth’s three “ideals” for his conceived political party has disappointed a section of his fans and office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

RMM district secretaries appeared to, albeit reluctantly, back Rajinikanth’s three-point formula of separating the government from the ruling party, giving prominence to those below 50 and not being the Chief Ministerial face of the proposed party. “Fans are disappointed, but they will come back to work for him out of love. It is the people… public who decide the government. And they seem to welcome it,” said a RMM district secretary in Chennai.

Two district secretaries told The Hindu that they will “follow Rajinikanth’s path” while still hoping for a change of heart from the actor. “We are confident that the people will recognise that he is not after ‘power’ and that such a leader is needed. Even though he has made his path clear to us today, we hope that the public response will change his view,” said one of them seeking anonymity. Rajinikanth had urged his fans to go to the people and explain his position. “If there is an uprising…a wave…a revolution, then I will enter politics.”

A challenging task

Some feel that this is an “open challenge” for the cadres to connect more with people and ensure that the ground is prepared if he has to stake his reputation and fight elections.

“He is not the kind of a person who will want to be one of the players. I reckon that if he doesn’t see the required traction on the ground, then he might see if all this is really worth it,” said an RMM office-bearer.

Another district secretary said that at a meeting Mr. Rajinikanth had with them last week they were unable to convince him to give up the idea of projecting someone else as CM candidate.