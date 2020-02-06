Rajini-Kamal alliance prospects on thin ice

Actor Rajinikanth’s blunt statement in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register has cast serious doubts on the possibility of an alliance between him and fellow film star and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan for the Assembly election in 2021.

In November last year, Mr. Rajinikanth and Mr. Haasan hinted at the possibility of fighting the Assembly election together in an alliance “for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu”, sparking widespread speculation.

Senior MNM leaders were called to a meeting at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday to discuss, among other issues, Mr. Rajinikanth’s latest comments and whether having an alliance with him would be of any benefit to the party.

MNM general secretary (Organisation) A.G. Mourya said the party and its founder will stick to their declared stance against the CAA. When asked if Mr. Rajinikanth’s latest comments on CAA-NRC-NPR meant that any potential Kamal-Rajini alliance was well and truly off the table, Mr. Mourya said, “We are sticking to our view and we have not changed it. Mr. Rajinikanth is free to have his opinion. We do not have an alliance with him yet.” “We never said we will compromise to make it (the alliance) happen. We are against what he is [for] now. We will not change it now or in future – this is our stand,” he added.

Despite Mr. Rajinikanth’s insistence that he will pursue ‘spiritual politics’, last November’s developments suggested that the two actors could find common ground and the alliance was a ‘done deal’. “This deal is apparently on thin ice,” said an MNM leader who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

A senior member of the party’s leadership group said they were ‘puzzled’ by Mr. Rajinikanth’s comments, and that there was growing concern in the MNM camp that they may be forced to constantly defend his statements if he and Mr. Haasan become allies. “If there are too many disagreements, how can we fix the alliance? We have to fundamentally agree on basic principles. An opportunistic alliance cannot be justified. We are very uncomfortable. We still hope Mr. Rajinikanth will change his views,” the member said.