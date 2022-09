Rajesh to head govt. film institute Special Correspondent ADVERTISEMENT The State government on Thursday named actor Rajesh as the Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Government M.G.R. Film and Television Institute, a post that has been newly created, an official release said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Chennai film making