Rajesh to head govt. film institute
The State government on Thursday named actor Rajesh as the Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Government M.G.R. Film and Television Institute, a post that has been newly created, an official release said.
The State government on Thursday named actor Rajesh as the Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Government M.G.R. Film and Television Institute, a post that has been newly created, an official release said.
Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 9:38:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/rajesh-to-head-govt-film-institute/article65867188.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.