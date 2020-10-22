Tamil Nadu

Rajesh Das made Special DGP (L&O)

Additional Director-General of Police Rajesh Das was on Wednesday promoted as Director-General of Police and posted as Special DGP (Law and Order), Chennai. He is the second officer to be posted as the Special DGP after Vijay Kumar, who was given the same post in 2019.

The State government has promoted the 1989-batch of IPS officers who were in the rank of ADGPs.

P. Kandaswamy, ADGP, Administration, was posted as Special DGP, Administration; Md. Shakeel Akhter ADGP, Crime, was posted as Special DGP, Enforcement; and Braj Kishore Ravi, ADGP/Adviser (Security), was promoted as DGP without prejudice to his deputation to the Government of India.

