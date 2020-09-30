Rajesh Das is now ADGP, Law and Order

CHENNAI

30 September 2020 14:40 IST

Rajesh Das, Additional Director-General of Police, Enforcement, was on Wednesday transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order) in the place of K. Jayanth Murali, posted as ADGP/Director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai.

Director- General of Police Vijay Kumar who was the Director, DVAC, retired from service on Wednesday.

