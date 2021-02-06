Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan lifts cracker ban

Rajasthan has withdrawn its decision to ban the sale of crackers after the issue was taken up by the fireworks industry with the government through Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement, party district secretary Sreeraja Chokkar said that he, along with MP B. Manickam Tagore, took up the issue with Mr. Gandhi, after which, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ordered withdrawal of ban.

