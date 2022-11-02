Tamil Nadu

Rajaraja Chola birth anniversary to be celebrated as government function, says T.N. CM

T.N. CM Stalin

T.N. CM Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday that the birth anniversary of the legendary Tamil king Rajaraja Chola (on November 3) will be celebrated as a government function from this year onwards.

In an official statement, he noted that the announcement was based on requests received from various quarters.

The Chief Minister also said the mausoleum of Rajaraja Chola in Thanjavur district will be renovated.

Rajaraja Chola’s birth anniversary is observed by various groups in Thanjavur on Aippasi Sathayam, he noted.


