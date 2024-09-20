Raj Bhavan to organise Navaratri Kolu from October 3 to 12

The Raj Bhavan has announce the celebration of Navaratri Kolu 2024 from October 3 to October 12. The festival will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on October 3. An official communication from the Raj Bhavan invited individuals, including school students to join the daily puja and celebrations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Interested individuals and educational institutions are requested to send their applications by email to rbnavaratrifest@tn.gov.in by September 30. Applications should include the following details: name, age, gender, address, contact number, and proposed date of visit, along with photo identity proof,” it said.

A maximum of 150 visitors will be accommodated each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will receive confirmation emails with allotted time slots. Visitors are requested to arrive at Gate No. 2, Raj Bhavan at least 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time, bringing a copy of the confirmation email and original photo identity proof.

“Foreign nationals are also welcome to join the Navaratri Kolu 2024 celebrations; however, only original passports will be accepted as identification proof. Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, reserves the right to decline any requests for campus visits”, it said.

