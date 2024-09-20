GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Bhavan to organise Navaratri Kolu from October 3 to 12

Published - September 20, 2024 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Raj Bhavan has announce the celebration of Navaratri Kolu 2024 from October 3 to October 12. The festival will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on October 3. An official communication from the Raj Bhavan invited individuals, including school students to join the daily puja and celebrations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Interested individuals and educational institutions are requested to send their applications by email to rbnavaratrifest@tn.gov.in by September 30. Applications should include the following details: name, age, gender, address, contact number, and proposed date of visit, along with photo identity proof,” it said.

A maximum of 150 visitors will be accommodated each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will receive confirmation emails with allotted time slots. Visitors are requested to arrive at Gate No. 2, Raj Bhavan at least 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time, bringing a copy of the confirmation email and original photo identity proof.

“Foreign nationals are also welcome to join the Navaratri Kolu 2024 celebrations; however, only original passports will be accepted as identification proof. Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, reserves the right to decline any requests for campus visits”, it said.

Published - September 20, 2024 12:16 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.