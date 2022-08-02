Raj Bhavan to organise conclave on higher education
The Raj Bhavan on Tuesday said it would be ‘organising’ a ‘Conclave of Excellence in Higher Education of Tamil Nadu’, based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, on August 4.
An official communication said: “The NIRF top-ranking universities/institutions will be felicitated by the Governor-Chancellor. During the conclave, the NIRF top-ranking universities/institutions from Tamil Nadu will give a presentation on the methodology and strategy adopted for achieving excellence in national ranking.”
The Ministers and the Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu concerned, the Vice-Chancellors of State universities and private universities and other academicians and dignitaries had been invited, it added.
