Raj Bhavan thanks Modi for establishing Tiruvalluvar Chair in Houston varsity

The Raj Bhavan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the Tiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at the University of Houston in the United States of America. Mr. Modi is on an official visit to the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, the official handle of the Raj Bhavan extended heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister from the people of Tamil Nadu for establishing the Tiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at the University of Houston.

Recalling the establishment of Tiuvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore, the Tiruvalluvar Chair at Universiti Malaya and the installation of Tiruvalluvar’s statue in Cergy, France and the restoration of the Holy Sengol in Parliament and annual events of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the post said they were “truly shining testaments to his profound love for Tamil culture and for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

The post further said: “These initiatives not only celebrate the timeless wisdom of our rich Tamil heritage but also serve as a powerful bridge, reconnecting every Indian to our proud legacy. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering efforts to spread the beauty and vibrancy of Tamil culture across the globe.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.