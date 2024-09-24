GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Bhavan thanks Modi for establishing Tiruvalluvar Chair in Houston varsity

Published - September 24, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Raj Bhavan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the Tiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at the University of Houston in the United States of America. Mr. Modi is on an official visit to the U.S.

In a social media post, the official handle of the Raj Bhavan extended heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister from the people of Tamil Nadu for establishing the Tiruvalluvar Chair for Tamil Studies at the University of Houston.

Recalling the establishment of Tiuvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore, the Tiruvalluvar Chair at Universiti Malaya and the installation of Tiruvalluvar’s statue in Cergy, France and the restoration of the Holy Sengol in Parliament and annual events of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, the post said they were “truly shining testaments to his profound love for Tamil culture and for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

The post further said: “These initiatives not only celebrate the timeless wisdom of our rich Tamil heritage but also serve as a powerful bridge, reconnecting every Indian to our proud legacy. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering efforts to spread the beauty and vibrancy of Tamil culture across the globe.”

Published - September 24, 2024 12:38 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.