CHENNAI

24 January 2022 22:43 IST

In view of the pandemic, the Raj Bhavan has decided to postpone the ‘At Home Reception’ on the Republic Day on January 26.

“However, the reception will be hosted in due course once the situation improves,” an official release said. It also said that the Governor has urged the people to follow the COVID-19 protocol for the safety of all the citizens.

