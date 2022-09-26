Raj Bhavan invites nominations for awards for social service, environment protection 

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has announced two awards on an annual basis in the fields of ‘Social Service’ and ‘Environment Protection’ to recognise individuals / entities doing dedicated service in these fields and also to encourage others in this regard and thereby building and harnessing the positive forces in the society.

"For the first time in the history of Raj Bhavan, it invites nominations from eligible entities / persons who have contributed impactful services in the field of ‘Social Service’ and ‘Environment Protection’ from September 24. Cash prize of ₹10 lakh each will be given along with a citation for both category," a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The applications would be scrutinized by a Screening Committee and forwarded to the two Selection Committees constituted for this purpose comprising eminent persons in the respective domains with retired Supreme Court or High Court judges as Chairman. The nominations may be addressed to: The Deputy Secretary to Governor and Comptroller, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Chennai.

The last date of application is before 5 p.m. on October 30, 2022. "The awards will be given and awardees felicitated in person on the Republic Day (26th January 2023) by the Governor. Individuals may apply or nominate persons for the above awards." The nominating person should be in the category of serving or retired Secretary to Government level and above, Government of Tamil Nadu or Joint Secretary to Government level and above, Government of India, Vice-Chancellors of State and private Universities of Tamil Nadu, Padma Awardees and District Collectors.

The nominees should have been active with measurable impacts in the respective field for at least 10 years continuously within the State of Tamil Nadu. Non-Governmental Organisations/Institutions may also apply. The applications may be sent to e-mail address, awardsrajbhavantamilnadu@gmail.com in the prescribed format available in the Raj Bhavan website.