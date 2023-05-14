ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Bhavan hosts event on International Mother’s Day; Stalin visits his mother

May 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister called upon the people to honour the wishes and expectations of their mothers

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his mother Dayalu Ammal in Chennai on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of International Mother’s Day on Sunday, Governor R.N. Ravi underlined the greatness of mothers at an event hosted at Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Ravi said though his mother was not a literate person that did not matter. “I am a devotee of Parashakthi. When I close my eyes, the image I see is that of my mother. She is the one I have seen and the one who has shaped me. She was there in my moments of joy and stress,” he said. He felicitated mothers of a few famous personalities on the occasion. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his wife Durga visited his mother Dayalu Ammal at her residence and greeted her on International Mother’s Day. Extending his Mother’s Day greetings, the Chief Minister called upon the people to honour the wishes and expectations of their mothers.

