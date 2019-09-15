‘Raj Bhavan expenses down by 50%’

Batting for simple living to avoid corruption in public life, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the expenditure in Raj Bhavan was reduced by 50% since he took office.

“Simple living will avoid the need for corruption and lead to honesty. If we eliminate corruption, India can move ahead of other countries,” he said.

Delivering the inaugural address at the national conference organised by Education Promotion Society for India, he said, “Compared with previous two years when the expenditure was ₹3 crore, now it is ₹1.5 crore,” he said. The Governor said vegetarian food was cheaper and highlighted how he allowed only vegetarian food when he was the Governor of Assam and Meghalaya.

“In Meghalaya, people were agitated as beef eating is common there. I did not relent,” he added.

Stating that the same was followed in Tamil Nadu, the Governor also pointed out that effective waste management was in place.