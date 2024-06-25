ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Bhavan denies T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi’s purported remarks on family deity worship, files police compliant

Updated - June 25, 2024 10:54 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 10:34 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Raj Bhavan said it outrightly denied these statements and strongly condemned these acts, carried out with malicious intent, to misled the public

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu has filed a formal complaint with the police asking for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for spreading false information. According to the Raj Bhavan, false information was doing the rounds that said Governor R.N. Ravi had stated, “worship of family deities should be banned” and “it is the family deity that converts Tamil people into drunkards.”

In a statement, Raj Bhavan said it has been receiving inquiries from the public regarding this fake news circulating in media. This fake news also quoted the Governor as saying that the festivals with family deities, Nattar Gods and village temples, which are the root cause of alcohol deaths, should be banned.

Raj Bhavan said it outrightly denied these statements and strongly condemned these acts, carried out with malicious intent, to misled the public.

The circulation of such false information not only tarnished the reputation of the highest office of the State, but also misled and created unrest amongst the public, it added.

