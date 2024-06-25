Raj Bhavan denies T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks on family deity worship, files police compliant on fake news

Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu has filed a formal complaint with the police asking for a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for spreading fake information that Governor R.N. Ravi had said “Worship of family deity should be banned” and it is the family deity that converts Tamil people in drunkards.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan said it has been receiving inquiries from the public regarding a fake news circulating in media which further quoted Governor as saying that the festivals in family deity, Nattar Gods and village temples which are the root cause of alcohol deaths should be banned.

Raj Bhavan said it outrightly denies these statements and strongly condemns the act of misleading the public with the fake news which is being circulated with malicious intent.

The circulation of such false information not only tarnishes the reputation of the highest office of the state but also misleads and creates unrest amongst the public, it added.