Raise the issue of cattle grazing in Parliament, CM tells DMK

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked the Opposition DMK to raise an issue related to grazing of cattle in forest areas in Parliament, since the party had 38 MPs, instead of asking the State government to take up the issue with the Centre.

He was responding to DMK MLA T. Udhayasuriyan, who urged the Tamil Nadu government to request the Centre to provide permission to graze cows and certain species of goats on forest land indigenous.

Mr. Udhayasuriyan said that indigenous cattle were not finding enough places to graze and sought the intervention of the Centre. “Please ask the Centre to give permission for these cattle to graze on the forest lands,” he said.

Intervening, the Chief Minister said, “What you have given is a very good suggestion. You have 38 MPs in the Lok Sabha. You should put forth this view in Parliament and you can get the permission”.

Mr. Udhayasuriyan replied that it was not a problem for the DMK to raise the issue and their party leader Mr. Stalin will issue a directive to the MPs if required. “If you can’t ask the Centre, just let us know,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami responded that the DMK had been in alliance with the ruling party in the Centre for many years. “But of what use is it? You have been elected to Parliament to raise issues,” he said.